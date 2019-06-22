Things To Do In NYC This Weekend, 6/22 & 6/23Time Out New York editor Will Gleason shares happenings this weekend, including the Renegade Craft Fair, a Brooklyn parade and more.

Dogs in NYC, Jersey City Looking For Their Fur-Ever HomesStart your midweek off right with some pictures of delightful doggies! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption in Jersey City.

New York Dads Get A Special Day With Their Families On Father's DayPlenty of families in our area celebrated Father's Day in a number of ways.

Furry Friend Finder: Georgie & Peter Searching For Their Forever HomesGeorgie and Peter are both 6-month-old Shih Tzu-Yorkie mixes.

Taylor Swift Calls Yonkers Lung Transplant Patient After Heartwarming Video Goes ViralFriends of 22-year-old Annie McMahon tweeted video of a dance party they held in her hospital room, asking Swift to contact their friend, who's a huge fan.

New Summer Camp Opened In Memory Of Slain Bronx Teen 'Junior' Guzman-FelizJunior was just 15 years-old when he was murdered last year outside a bodega near his home. Now The Fresh Air Fund, which runs five summer camps, is starting Camp Junior at Harriman State Park