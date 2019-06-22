CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Immigration and Customs Enforcement is reportedly set to launch mass raids this weekend in cities across the country, including New York.

The ICE operation targeting undocumented families could begin Sunday.

New York City is one of at least 10 cities being raided. Other cities include Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago and Miami.

They plan to round-up more than 2,000 undocumented immigrants, including families, who have been given final deportation orders.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio are among elected officials across the country opposed to the raids.

