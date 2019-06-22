NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man has been slashed across the throat and robbed at the Franklin Street subway station on Saturday night.

Police say the man was heading into the Franklin Street station at Franklin and Varick streets subway station when he was accosted by the attacker, slashed and robbed.

The NYPD is searching for the attacker.

The victim is described as a man in his 30s who was taken to a downtown hospital. His condition has not been released at this time.

Update: Northbound 1 trains are once again stopping at Franklin St after NYPD completed an investigation at that station. https://t.co/quiYx1b2B5 — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 23, 2019

Northbound trains bypassed the Franklin Street station for about an hour as the NYPD investigated the scene.

