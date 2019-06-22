



— Thousands of containers of infant formula are being recalled because they may contain metal.

Perrigo Company is recalling 35-ounce, 992-gram containers of Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron.

The formula is only sold at Walmart.

The FDA says there may be metal foreign matter in more than 23,000 containers.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported at this time.

Containers of formula affected by the recall have the lot code C26EVFV with a “use by” date of February 26, 2021.

Anyone who bought the product can visit any Walmart store to receive a refund.

Consumers can call Perrigo Consumer Affairs at 866-629-6181 with questions.