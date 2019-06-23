NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — What started out as a mobile concession stand at a motorcycle hangout in 1983 is now one of the best barbecue joints in the New York area.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que has been serving its St. Louis-style ribs and signature sauce for 30 years.

Owner and pit master John Stage says consistency and persistence is the secret to their longevity.

He also offered some advice for anyone planning on breaking out the barbecue this summer.

“Start with a good, quality piece of meat. If you don’t, there’s nothing you’re gonna do to be able to make that good,” he said.

Skirt Steak with Grilled Tomato and Avocado Salsa Recipe

Skirt Steak

1T Olive Oil

1T Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Rib Rub (or Kosher Salt and Ground Black Pepper Mixed 50/50

Preheat grill (or grill pan) to high heat.

Brush Ssteak with olive oil and season liberally with rub. Carefully place it on the grill. Do not move the steak for at least 1.5 minutes. Cook the steak:

1.5 minutes/side for RARE

2 minutes/side for MEDIUM RARE

2.5 minutes/side for MEDIUM to MEDIUM WELL.

3 minutes/side for WELL DONE

Take it off the grill and let it rest for about two minutes before you slice and serve with salsa (recipe follows).

GRILLED TOMATO & AVOCADO SALSA

Equipment: Blender

1T Olive Oil

1T Kosher Salt and Ground Black Pepper, mixed 50/50

Juice of 1 lime

1.5 whole Chipotle Peppers in Adobo Sauce

3 Roma Tomato, cut in half and de-seeded

1-inch Thick, Round Slice of Spanish Onion, peeled.

1 Avocado, cut in half and pit removed

1T Honey

1/2 Cup Water

3/4t Kosher Salt

1/2t Smoked Paprika (or regular if you can’t find Smoked)

1/4t Ground Cumin

1/2T Finely chopped Cilantro

Preheat grill (or grill pan) to high heat.

Brush tomato, onion and avocado with oil, season with salt and pepper, and then carefully put them all cut-side down on the grill for 1.5 minutes without moving them.

Take the avocado off the grill, flip the tomato and onion and cook them for 1.5 minutes more.

Peel the avocado, put half in the blender cup and finely chop the other half and set aside. Take the tomato off the grill and set aside for a moment to cool. Take the onion from the grill and put it in the blender cup.

When the tomato is cool enough to handle, peel off the skin and discard it, and put tomato flesh in the blender with all remaining ingredients EXCEPT the lime juice, cilantro and remaining avocado.

Pulse the salsa to a pulpy-smooth consistency, add the remaining ingredients and serve with skirt steak.