



— Police are searching for the suspect in a rash of Greenwich Village burglaries that happened early Saturday morning.

The first burglary happened around 3:45 a.m. at Upholstery Food and Wine on Washington Street. Police say the suspect forced open a front window, went inside, took about $30 in cash from an envelope next to the cash register, then left.

Around 5 a.m., the same suspect allegedly forced open the patio door of Rosemarys’ on Greenwich Avenue and got inside. There, he took about $40 in cash from an envelope in the manager’s office.

Finally, police say just before 6 a.m., the suspect got into La Contenta on West 11 Street by forcing open a front window. The suspect allegedly took about $400 in cash from the register before he was confronted by an employee and ran off.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned male between the ages of 18-25.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.