



— A Staten Island man has been charged with murder in connection to the deaths of his two sons and their mother

Police say 36-year-old Shane Walker is facing multiple charges, including murder, manslaughter, arson and criminal possession of a weapon.

Walker’s two sons, 2-year-old Ivan Walker and 3-year-old Elia Walker, were found dead at a home on Palisade Street on Saturday alongside their mother, 37-year-old Alla Ausheva.

Officers were sent to the home around 10:30 a.m. in response to a 911 call about an assault in progress.

The home was filled with smoke when officers arrived. Firefighters extinguished a small fire inside the home before officers discovered the bodies of Ausheva and the two children.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene. The causes of death have not been released.

Police said Walker had been found walking along the Brooklyn Queens Expressway a few hours earlier. He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Walker was arrested and charged Sunday afternoon.

Police say they believe both Ausheva and Walker are active members of the United States military. It is unknown if they were married.

Officers had responded to one domestic incident at the home in the past.

Family and friends told CBS2 Ausheva was in the Air Force.