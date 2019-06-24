CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you’re hanging out in Central Park and find yourself craving something refreshing, you can now get your Slurpee fix without having to leave the grounds.

7-Eleven is launching more than 2,000 hot spots nationwide, where customers can order items and have them delivered to public places, like parks or beaches.

The list includes Central Park and Venice Beach in Los Angeles.

Customers just have to download the 7-Eleven app and select “Show 7Now Pins” to find the nearest hot spot.

