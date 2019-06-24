LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police have not made any arrests in a shooting that left a man dead in Lakewood.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has released few details about happened in the home on Lucy Road on Friday night, reports CBS New York’s Scott Rapoport.

Police found the 36-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police say the man’s family was inside the home at the time of the shooting but no other details are being released.

Authorities have not released his name.

They say the investigation is ongoing.

