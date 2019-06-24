NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A top Rutgers University official was caught on camera yelling at campus police after a minor traffic accident.
Nancy Cantor, chancellor of Rutgers-Newark, got into a fender-bender back in March involving her driver and a parked police SUV.
In the video, she can be heard saying, “I’m being held from going to the airport. If I miss my plane…”
The officers told Cantor and her staff they couldn’t let her leave until they got the details of the accident and the approval of their supervisors.
After watching the video recently, Cantor issued the following apology:
“Yesterday I had the opportunity to see video from the incident on March 4 in front of the Center for Law and Justice, when I was being picked up to go to the airport. I write with my heartfelt apology to you for the way I reacted to the situation. I realize clearly that I was not my best self that morning.
“I have great respect for RUPD and am grateful for the work that our officers do every day to keep our campus and community safe and secure.”