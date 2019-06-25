Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The principal of the high school the 1980’s cult classic “Fame” was based on is resigning.
LaGuardia has produced some of the biggest stars in the entertainment industry, including Robert De Niro, Jennifer Aniston, Al Pacino, Liza Minnelli, Nicki Minaj, Sarah Michaelle Gellar, Christian Slater, Billy Dee Williams, Adrien Brody and dozens of others.
Dr. Lisa Mars will be leaving Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts for a new role as a senior adviser for the Department of Education.
She also didn’t attend last night’s graduation.
Her resignation comes after protests by students and teachers saying she was concentrating more on academics instead of performing arts – which is what the school specializes in.
