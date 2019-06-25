



— There’s certainly no shortage of pricey apartments in Manhattan, but “Billionaires’ Row,” just south of Central Park, has set a new standard of luxury and extravagance.

CBSN New York’s Natalie Duddridge recently went inside one of those trophy properties and has a full description in this week’s Living Large.

The undulating blue glass facade One57 — the tower at 157 W. 57th St. — offers just a hint of the soaring space that lies inside. The views and light that flood the sky-high 87th floor are undeniably breathtaking.

“A home like this has almost no parallel in the city or even the world, especially from this height,” said Andrew Bowen, director of staging for Ash NYC.

The vistas, from every direction, are seemingly endless. Bowen helped design the space and led the tour.

“This is the great room where you have 60 feet of direct frontage on Central Park,” Bowen said.

MORE: Living Large: 1800s Masterpiece In The Heart Of The Village

While the view, and all the rooms, command attention, the enormous space has multiple seating areas, each with a unique perspective.

“You move this way and you’re in our cocktail lounge and this one has a vintage sofa on a circular rug, a nice spot to have an after-dinner drink,” Bowen said. “Then over here we have our grand dining room with green velvet chairs.”

The kitchen is also flooded with light, but warmed with the dark wood tones of high-gloss cabinets.

“Around this corner here we have these great integrated counter stools that sort of disappear directly into the counter top, so you don’t even know that they’re there,” Bowen said.

MORE: Living Large: Mahwah’s “Castle Sitting On A Hill”

Bowen then took Duddridge to one of the three galleries in the home.

“This is nearly 100 feet long and it connects the entertaining spaces to the private wing,” Bowen said.

It lands in an intimate den area, this time looking far to the south, to the Statue of Liberty and beyond.

“Every home of this scale still needs a place to unwind and binge your favorite show, so we have set set up a custom sectional sofa for just that,” Bowen said.

There are four bedrooms and five and a half baths in the home.

“We are now in what is arguably the most spectacular setting for a master bedroom in all of New York City,” Bowen said. “On one side we have the sleeping area, which has direct Central Park views, and on the other side we have the lounge, which over looks all of Manhattan.”

The master bath also has noteworthy views, and extravagant design.

“I’m sitting on the window seat currently overlooking the skyline of Manhattan and across from me is a single-slab soaking tub, which is valued at six figures,” Bowen said.

It’s all sky-high living to be sure. To live large at One57 will cost you $58.5 million.

The designer mentioned that the furniture — a mix of vintage and contemporary pieces — is also available for sale, for a price also in the mid six figures.