FRANKLIN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey emergency medical technician is accused of manufacturing an arsenal of weapons, including assault rifles.
Twenty-five-year-old Michael V. Zaremski, of Green, New Jersey, was arrested in Franklin Borough on Tuesday for the unlawful possession of assault firearms and more than a dozen high-capacity magazines. Zaremski is also accused of manufacturing assault rifles and handguns.
Authorities began investigating Zaremski after he was accused of sending pictures to a woman’s employer that depicted religious or ethnic insensitivity.
Zaremski, an EMT in Hackettstown, New Jersey, spoke to investigators at the Franklin Borough police headquarters.
While speaking with him, investigators found a loaded handgun with a bullet in the chamber in Zaremski’s Hackettstown EMS jacket, which Zaremski said he wore while on duty.
Investigators later determined Zaremski had manufactured the gun, which had no serial numbers. Police say Zaremski was not authorized to possess or carry the firearm.
Early Tuesday morning, investigators executed a search warrant at Zaremski’s Green Township home and found several assault rifles that Zaremski allegedly manufactured, along with more than 15 high-capacity magazines, which were loaded and ready to use.
Police say they seized long guns, handguns, semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines from Zaremski’s home.
Zaremski faces more than 30 criminal weapons charges.