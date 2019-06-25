NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man is under arrest after police say he tried to kidnap a 10-year-old boy in Queens.

Police said a couple was walking with their 10-year-old son Monday near Roosevelt Avenue and 59th Street in Long Island City.

Sang Lee, 76, allegedly grabbed the boy by the arm and tried to pull him into a building.

UPDATE: Thanks to the community’s help and our @NYPDDetectives, the below suspect has been apprehended. https://t.co/xtCxIbiePM — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 25, 2019

Police said the parents fought back, and Lee took off heading east on Roosevelt Avenue.

He was arrested Tuesday and charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child and unlawful imprisonment.

The child was not hurt.