NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you were in Long Island City Tuesday night and felt the ground shake – it wasn’t a subway – it was an earthquake.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a very small quake was reported in Queens around 7:26 p.m.

USGS officials say the seismic event was officially a 0.9 magnitude quake and was centered just over a mile underneath 43rd Road and 10th Street in Long Island City.

