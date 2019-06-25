Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you were in Long Island City Tuesday night and felt the ground shake – it wasn’t a subway – it was an earthquake.
According to the United States Geological Survey, a very small quake was reported in Queens around 7:26 p.m.
USGS officials say the seismic event was officially a 0.9 magnitude quake and was centered just over a mile underneath 43rd Road and 10th Street in Long Island City.