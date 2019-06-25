QUEENS DAWatch 'The Democratic Primary For Queens District Attorney: A New Era' As Polls Open Today
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Animal Cruelty, Local TV, New Jersey, Toms River

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Toms River police want to find the person who threw two kittens from a vehicle Saturday.

Officers were sent to the intersection of Route 70 and Massachusetts Avenue around 8 p.m.

Witnesses said someone threw two kittens from a vehicle into the road.

Another vehicle ran over one of the kittens. The witness rescued the second kitten and took a picture of it, but the kitten then escaped and ran into the woods.

The vehicle is described as an older-model faded-red Pathfinder with black roof racks. The person who threw the kittens from the vehicle was sitting in the passenger seat.

Anyone who recognizes the description of the vehicle or anyone else who witnessed the incident is asked to call Det. Grosse at (732) 349-0150 x1263.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s