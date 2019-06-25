TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Toms River police want to find the person who threw two kittens from a vehicle Saturday.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Route 70 and Massachusetts Avenue around 8 p.m.
Witnesses said someone threw two kittens from a vehicle into the road.
Another vehicle ran over one of the kittens. The witness rescued the second kitten and took a picture of it, but the kitten then escaped and ran into the woods.
The vehicle is described as an older-model faded-red Pathfinder with black roof racks. The person who threw the kittens from the vehicle was sitting in the passenger seat.
Anyone who recognizes the description of the vehicle or anyone else who witnessed the incident is asked to call Det. Grosse at (732) 349-0150 x1263.