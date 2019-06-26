Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The first round of Democratic candidates for president will face off in a debate tonight in Miami.
Ten candidates will take part in tonight’s debate, and the other 10 will be heard Thursday.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, of New Jersey, are in the first round. U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, of New York, will be in the second.
The unusual two-night set up resulted from the large field of Democratic candidates looking to take on President Donald Trump.
Wednesday Night Debate Watch Parties List
- The Ridgewood Democratic Club, 60-70 Putnam Avenue, Queens.
- The Benjamin Franklin Reform Democratic Club, 304 West 231st Street, Bronx.
- Buunni Coffee, 4961 Broadway, Manhattan.
- The Chelsea Bell, 316 Eighth Avenue, Manhattan.
- The Samuel J. Tilden Democratic Club at Shades of Green, 125 East 15th Street, Manhattan. (Expect a Joe Biden crowd.)
- The Hop Shop, 121 Columbia Street, Brooklyn. (Expect an Elizabeth Warren crowd.)
- Anyone Comics, 1216 Union Street, Brooklyn. (Another Elizabeth Warren crowd.)
- Mist Harlem, 46 West 116th Street, Manhattan. (Expect a Beto O’Rourke crowd.)
- Craic, 488 Driggs Avenue, Brooklyn.
