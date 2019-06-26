TOO CLOSE TO CALLDemocratic Race For Queens DA Down To Tiffany Caban And Melinda Katz
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The first round of Democratic candidates for president will face off in a debate tonight in Miami.

Ten candidates will take part in tonight’s debate, and the other 10 will be heard Thursday.

MORE: Bill De Blasio Among Final 2020 Candidates Invited To First Democratic Debate

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, of New Jersey, are in the first round. U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, of New York, will be in the second.

The unusual two-night set up resulted from the large field of Democratic candidates looking to take on President Donald Trump.

