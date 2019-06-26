



— A bill to bring rare oversight to a school district on Long Island is headed to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s desk.

Last week, lawmakers in Albany voted to install a fiscal monitor in Wyandanch, where alleged mismanagement is bringing painful cuts to student programs, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported.

Wednesday marked the last day of school in Wyandanch and there’s already concern about next year due to the elimination of pre-K and 18 teaching positions, as well as cuts to bus routes and after-school activities.

“If students don’t have the sports that we rely on, then it could possibly lead to more trouble in our community,” 11th grader Milani Clark said.

“What do you want? These kids to go in the streets be stealing, killing each other?” parent Rene Legette said.

The austerity budget is due to the community twice voting down its budget proposing 20-40 percent tax hikes. It was said to be too much for the poorest district in Suffolk County to shoulder, but the required cuts will come with their own pain.

“These kids need buses. They need afternoon programs. Without these programs what are these kids going to do?” parent Brenda Jordan said.

Lawmakers in Albany blame mismanagement, amid a student population boom, up 30 percent in five years. The district failed to apply for all the aid it’s entitled to. And amid a deficit shortfall, there was a reported district administration trip to Las Vegas.

“What’s been accepted in some of the past fiscal management and record keeping shows that the individuals looking at that are really not in grasp of what their responsibilities are,” state Sen. John Brooks said.

“This district is plagued by financial mismanagement and improper record keeping. When this is the case, it becomes that much more difficult to secure extra school funding,” Assemblywoman Kimberly Jean-Pierre added.

Last week, lawmakers voted to install a state-appointed monitor to oversee district finances. State officials said the monitor is not meant to be punitive, but rather as offer of help. Still, it came as a complete surprise to the district’s elected school board.

“We should have been in on the decision. They should have at least consulted with us,” Wyandanch School District spokesman Nathan Jackson said.

The monitor will have budget experience and rare veto power.

Lawmakers hope to send the bill to Gov. Cuomo before the school year begins. He would then have 10 days to sign or veto it.