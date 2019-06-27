Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An 88-year-old woman is recovering this morning after being violently robbed in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An 88-year-old woman is recovering this morning after being violently robbed in Brooklyn.
The attack happened shortly before 1 p.m. Monday on East 21st Street near Avenue J in Midwood.
Police said the woman was walking on East 21st Street when a man approached her, shoved her to the ground and stole her necklace.
The suspect, captured by surveillance cameras wearing a burgundy hoodie and jeans, ran off in an unknown direction.
The victim was taken to the hospital with minor pain and bruising.
Anyone with any information about the robbery is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.