NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a shoplifting suspect stabbed two bodega employees with a hypodermic needle.
It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Joe’s G-M Deli on Broadway.
Police said the suspect tried to take two 40 ounce bottles of Old English malt liquor from the store without paying. When two employees, ages 24 and 16, confronted him, the suspected allegedly stabbed them with the needle.
He took off hearing north on Broadway toward Tiemann Place.
The employees were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police described the suspect as black, approximately 30 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 250 pounds, with a large build, dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair with beard. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and brown sandals.
Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.