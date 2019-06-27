CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a man caught on camera pulling off a jewelry heist in the new Hudson Yards shops.

Investigators released a surveillance pictures of the man they say pulled off the scheme back on May 8.

Authorities say the suspect walked into Cartier-Hudson Yards and bought two pieces of jewelry for nearly $17,000 before leaving the store.

The thief allegedly used a cloned credit card to make the phony purchases.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

