NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a man caught on camera pulling off a jewelry heist in the new Hudson Yards shops.
Investigators released a surveillance pictures of the man they say pulled off the scheme back on May 8.
Authorities say the suspect walked into Cartier-Hudson Yards and bought two pieces of jewelry for nearly $17,000 before leaving the store.
The thief allegedly used a cloned credit card to make the phony purchases.
