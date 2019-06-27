MONTAUK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A grisly discovery has been made at a park on Long Island.
A pair of twin, two-year-old girls were killed in their family’s car and their mother has now been charged with their murders.
According to police, officers rushed to Montauk County Park around 4 p.m. Thursday after getting reports of a suicidal woman with her children. Authorities say their search started about two hours earlier in the family’s hometown of Medford.
Suffolk County police say when they arrived they found Jasmine and Jaida Campbell in cardiac arrest. The toddlers were rushed to a nearby hospital, but were pronounced dead.
Suffolk police say the mother, 24-year-old Tenia Campbell, has been charged with two counts of 2nd degree murder and homicide squad detectives are currently investigating at the family’s home in Medford.
She is reportedly being held at the East Hampton Town Police Headquarters and is set to be arraigned on Friday.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.