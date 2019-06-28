Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying the men caught on video opening fire outside a Bronx barbershop.
It happened on May 30th on Jerome Avenue, right by Yankee Stadium.
Police say after two men were denied entry to a party, one of them pulled out a silver gun and started firing.
He then handed the gun off to a second man who also fired shots.
A 26-year-old man was shot in the arm. He was treated and released.
One of the suspects took off on a yellow dirt bike.
Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.