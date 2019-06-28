CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, shooting, The Bronx


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying the men caught on video opening fire outside a Bronx barbershop.

It happened on May 30th on Jerome Avenue, right by Yankee Stadium.

Police say after two men were denied entry to a party, one of them pulled out a silver gun and started firing.

He then handed the gun off to a second man who also fired shots.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the arm. He was treated and released.

One of the suspects took off on a yellow dirt bike.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s