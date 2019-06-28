Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police in the Bronx are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.
Authorities say Mercedes-Vargas Nelyolints was last seen early Thursday morning inside her East 195th Street home in Fordham.
The teen is described as 4-foot-9 with brown eyes, black hair, and was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, dark blue shorts, and white sneakers.
Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.