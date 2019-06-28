Comments
MONTAUK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island mother accused of killing her 2-year-old twin daughters is expected to face a judge today.
Tenia Campbell, 24, is charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of her twins, Jasmine and Jaida.
Police said the girls’ grandmother called 911 Thursday afternoon saying Campbell was threatening to kill herself and the children.
Multiple agencies were involved in an all-out search for the mother. Officers found her can at Montauk County Park.
The twins were inside in cardiac arrest. After attempts to revive them at the scene, they were pronounced dead at the hospital.
A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
Campbell was arrested at the scene and held at East Hampton Town police headquarters overnight.