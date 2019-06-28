



– Soccer is Britain’s numbers one sport: A national obsession bordering on religion.

Can American’s favorite pastime find a second home?

Major League Baseball isn’t taking any chances and is pulling out the big hitters: New York Yankees versus Boston Red Sox, an old rivalry on new grounds.

CBS2’s Ian Lee went across the ocean to find out how much Brits actually know about the game.

For example, what are the bleachers?

“The bleachers, isn’t that where people sit?” said Celia Learmonth.

How about a strike?

“When you miss it?” said Jack Chambers.

And a grand slam home run?

“It’s when all the bases are loaded and the batsman hits a home run,” said Steve Duffield of London. “All four gets going.”

Some are more into the trappings of fandom and fashion than the game – such as Londoner Jay Revan’s t-shirt collection and Remi Caines’ confusing mix of a Boston and New York gear.

“Boston all day long, mate. I’m a Boston Celtic fans and I’ll go Boston all the way,” he said wearing his Yankees baseball cap.

It’s also passion that brings baseball fans from across Europe.

“My mother played softball when I was little so I went with her to the games,” said Nick Degroene, a baseball fan from the Netherlands.

With 50,000 spectators expected at this weekend’s games – where Prince Harry will throw out the first pitch at Saturday’s game – the old ball game hopes to score some new fans.