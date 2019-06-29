Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Bronx man has been arrested in connection to an infant’s 2018 death.
Police say 29-year-old Chayanne Mendez Rodriguez was arrested Saturday morning and charged with murder in the death of 1-year-old Darwin Gonzalez-Santana.
Officers found Gonzalez-Santana unconscious and unresponsive in front of 1880 University Place around 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2018. The officers began to administer CPR and took the child to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators say Gonzalez-Santana died after ingesting heroin and fentanyl.
The child’s mother, 23-year-old Daira Santana-Gonzales, was arrested in May and charged with murder in her son’s death.