NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Bronx man has been arrested in connection to an infant’s 2018 death.

Police say 29-year-old Chayanne Mendez Rodriguez was arrested Saturday morning and charged with murder in the death of 1-year-old Darwin Gonzalez-Santana.

Officers found Gonzalez-Santana unconscious and unresponsive in front of 1880 University Place around 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2018. The officers began to administer CPR and took the child to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say Gonzalez-Santana died after ingesting heroin and fentanyl.

The child’s mother, 23-year-old Daira Santana-Gonzales, was arrested in May and charged with murder in her son’s death.

