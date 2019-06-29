Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The smell of death is drawing crowds to the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx.
The Corpse Flower has bloomed, emitting a horrible stench similar to that of rotting meat.
The New York Botanical Garden says it will remain on display through Saturday, though it’s now past peak bloom.
The corpse flower bloomed at the botanical garden in 2018 and 2016.
They take about seven to 10 years to open and only stay in bloom for several days.
