NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a slasher after a violent attack in the East Village is caught on camera.
The NYPD released video of two groups of men who got into an argument near East 4th Street on June 8.
One of the men is seen carrying a glass bottle, breaking it on the ground, and then slashing another man across the face.
The 20-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
All the other men in the fight fled the scene. So far, police haven’t made any arrests in the case.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.