



Police in Manhattan are evacuating “Pride Island” because of severe weather moving through the New York City area.

The NYPD’s Midtown North precinct tweeted out the announcement moments ago, saying that the World Pride venue at Pier 97 near 59th Street and the West Side Highway was being cleared out due to the risk to spectators.

.@NYCPride #PrideIsland is currently in the process of being evacuated due to severe weather, stay tuned for updates regarding re-entry. pic.twitter.com/G8miieGikV — NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) June 29, 2019

The area has been jammed packed all afternoon Saturday with live music, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn uprising in New York City.

World Pride officials have also added their own alert to people coming out to celebrate, adding spectators will be allowed to re-enter the venue once the threat of lightning has passed.

Due to Lighting in the vicinity, Pride Island on Pier 97 and Youth Pride in Central Park have been evacuated. Should the weather clear, Pride Island will re-open, and re-entries will be granted. Standby for details #worldpridenyc #Stonewall50 #notifynyc — New York City Pride (@NYCPride) June 29, 2019

It is unknown at this time how the weather conditions will affect the rest of the performances scheduled for Pride Island this weekend.

