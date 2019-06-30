



— The Brooklyn Nets are about to stun the NBA and at the same time put themselves in position to win a championship in the not-too-distant future.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets will sign superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, plus big man DeAndre Jordan, when the free agency signing period opens.

Brooklyn is making a clean sweep tonight: Brooklyn will sign Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Durant, who is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season while recovering from surgery for a ruptured Achilles’ tendon, will sign a four-year, $164 million max contract and Irving is expected to sign for four years and $141 million, ESPN reported. He was expected to make a formal announcement of his intentions to sign with Brooklyn on Instagram after 6 p.m.

Durant, 31, is a 10-time All-Star and two-time NBA Finals MVP who is averaging 27 points and 7.1 rebounds during his 11-year career. Late last week he opted out of his contract with Golden State that would have paid him $31.5 million next season, despite the fact that he likely won’t play. Durant reportedly chose the Nets over the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers and Warriors, who offered him a five-year deal for $221 million.

Irving to the Nets had been rumored for some time, with the veteran point guard likely to supplant D’Angelo Russell as the team’s floor leader. With the impending signing, the Nets are expected to rescind their rights to the 23-year-old Russell, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Irving, 27, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 draft, is considered one of the top point guards in the NBA. A six-time All-Star, Irving played his first six seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning the NBA championship alongside LeBron James in 2015-16. Irving spent the last two seasons with the Boston Celtics, and is averaging 22.2 points and 5.7 rebounds for his career.

In 61 career playoff games, Irving is averaging 23.5 points and 5.0 rebounds.

Jordan, who will turn 31 on July 21, is averaging a double-double over his 12-year career — 10 points and 11 rebound. The 6-11 forward could form an imposing 1-2 punch down low alongside the 6-9, 240-pound Durant.

