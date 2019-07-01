



Deadly storms powered through the Tr-State Area on Sunday, downing trees and leaving thousands in the dark this morning.

At least two people were killed when the storms swept through the area – one on Fire Island and another in Connecticut.

Parts of Suffolk County, Long Island saw the worst damage. Utility crews have been working throughout the night to restore power.

Hail bore down, winds gust up to 50 miles an hour, trees toppled onto homes and a utility pole crashed into a car.

Near Hallock Beach in Miller Place, beach goers were caught in the downpour as the fast-moving storms interrupted what was a beautiful Sunday afternoon.

“I heard a loud bang. I was like, ‘boom!’ Everyone was saying it’s a tornado, but I don’t think it was,” one man said.

In Northport, it was a dangerous scene as cars got caught in flash flooding.

At Seaview Marina on Fire Island, a woman drowned during the storm. Police in Fairfield, Conn. said a downed tree also killed a man who was in his car.

The bad weather only lasted about 15 minutes but still leave devastation in its path.

“We’ve been here 55 years and we’ve never seen a storm this way,” said Commack resident Rochelle Masters.

Widespread power outages impacted tens of thousands of residents on a hot and humid day. Many had no electricity through the night.

“About one minute into the storm, everything went out,” one resident said.

“I have a generator. I’ve never used it before. So now I started it up, it’s running, just periodically. That, and candles,” said Alan Bryan.

As of 5:30 a.m., PSEG Long Island said 23,834 customers still did not have power.