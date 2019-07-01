CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Cardi B’s trademark request for her famous “Okurrr” catchphrase has reportedly been denied.

The Bronx rapper was going to use the catchphrase on paper merchandise, like posters and cups.

She applied for a trademark back in March.

According to court documents obtained by “The Blast,” U.S. patent and trademark officials determined the phrase was a “widely used commonplace expression.”

