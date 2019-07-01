



– On this Fourth of July holiday week, police on Long Island will be out to enforce boating safety rules.

The Town of Huntington will have extra officers out patrolling the waters, looking for unsafe, intoxicated and speeding boaters.

Web Extra: News Conference On Boating Safety

It’s part of an initiative under the town’s newly named Victoria Gaines Boating Safety Program.

It’s named after a 7-year-old girl who was killed in a July 4th boating tragedy in 2012.

Her mother has some important reminders for boat operators.

“Review your manual and ensure the safe working order of your vessel before each and every trip. Have a float plan in place,” Lisa Gaines said. “Have all your emergency PFDs accessible, children under 12 should wear them. Do not overload your boat.”

Temporary boat speed restriction of 5 mph will be in place on all harbors and channels from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4th.