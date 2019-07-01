



A year after the New York Islanders lost captain John Tavares to Toronto in free agency, his successor chose to stay.

“This is the place I always wanted to be. We did some special things last year and we have a lot to look forward to into what we can build off of and grow as a team. Couldn’t be more thrilled.” @leeberr09 pic.twitter.com/fPFDgo13JU — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) July 1, 2019

A person with knowledge of the move says the team agreed to terms with Lee on a $49 million, seven-year deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the contract.

Lee joins fellow forwards Brock Nelson and Jordan Eberle in re-signing with the Islanders this offseason.

Meanwhile, the Islanders let Vezina Trophy finalist Robin Lehner walk and will replace him with veteran goaltender Semyon Varlamov.

“I wanted to sign with the Islanders because I think this is the right place for me and my family. I’m very happy and excited.” pic.twitter.com/eDv90ure8R — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) July 1, 2019

According to numerous reports, the Islanders agreed to terms with Varlamov on a four-year, $20 million contract. He spent the past eight seasons with the Colorado Avalanche.

Varlamov becomes part of a tandem with Thomas Greiss for the Islanders, who let Lehner depart after a stirring run to the playoffs.

The 27-year-old Lehner agreed to a $5 million, one-year contract with Chicago, giving the Blackhawks one of the best goaltender tandems in the league. He posted a career-high 25 wins last season with the Islanders. He also had a 2.13 goals-against average, .930 save percentage and six shutouts.

Lehner also won the Masterton Trophy this year as the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. He became a Vezina finalist after revealing during training camp that he has struggled with addiction and bipolar disorder.

