



— The Knicks are moving their rebuild forward.

Early Monday morning, not long after reports surfaced saying they had agreed to a three-year contract worth $63 million with Julius Randle and a two-year, $20 million deal with Taj Gibson, the Knicks were back at it, coming to agreements with power forward Bobby Portis, swingman Reggie Bullock and shooting guard Wayne Ellington.

This isn't the free agency that New York fans imagined, but Knicks gathering group of serious-minded, professional players: Ellington, Bobby Portis, Taj Gibson and Julius Randle. No stars, but Randle's young and talented. It's a hard-playing, competitive group for David Fizdale. https://t.co/UtU78pwCE8 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

The 6-foot-11 Portis, who was expected to have his qualifying offer rescinded by the Washington Wizards, opening the door to unrestricted free agency, will get a two-year deal for $31 million, the New York Post reported. Bullock, a 6-7 “3 and D” type, will get two years and $21 million, The Athletic reported. Ellington, who played for eight teams in his first 10 NBA seasons, will get a two-year contract for $16 million, ESPN reported.

Portis averaged 14.2 points and 8.1 rebounds last season for the Chicago Bulls and the Wizards, while Bullock averaged 11.3 points for the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers, and Ellington put up 10.3 points for the Miami Heat and the Pistons.

The five newcomers will join New York’s youthful core, which includes center Mitchell Robinson, small forwards Kevin Knox, Allonzo Trier and Damyean Dotson, point guard Dennis Smith Jr., and swingman RJ Barrett, the No. 3 overall pick in the recently completed draft.