NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) –Passport To Flushing kicks off it’s second year with a week-long promotion offering special discounts to some of the best local restaurants, cultural venues and retailers in the Flushing section of Queens.
CBSN New York’s Alex Denis sat down with John Choe, the executive director of Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce to get the inside scoop on the food crawl.
“You’ll be able to access world class Malaysian cuisine, Chinese dumplings, Chinatown ice cream factory in Flushing,” said Choe. “This is stuff you can’t find anywhere else in the city and we find it not only important to showcase our amazing diversity, but also to support our local businesses, and that’s one of the reasons why we’re doing this.”
The passport is free and the food crawl runs through July 5.
Passport To Flushing Participating Restaurants
520 Desserts – 133-53 37th Avenue #101, (520) 788-2887
Amore Union Cosmetics – 39-06 Union Street, (718) 939-2932
Dumpling Galaxy – 42-35 Main Street, (718) 461-0808
Fang Gourmet Tea – 135-25 Roosevelt Avenue, Suite #J, (888) 888-0216
Flushing Ice Cream Factory – 135-15 40th Road, (718) 886-2575
Flushing Town Hall – 137-35 Northern Boulevard, (718) 463-7700
Ganesh Temple Canteen (Indian) – 45-57 Bowne Street, (718) 460-8484
Joe’s Steam Rice Roll – 136-21 Roosevelt Avenue, (646) 203-7380
Leaf Bar & Lounge – 133-42 39th Avenue, Roof (718) 865-8158
Legend Chicken (Taiwanese)- 135-15 40th Road, (516) 388-6888
Lewis Latimer House Museum – 34-41 137th Street, (718) 961-8585; Hours: Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, 12pm-5pm
Lobster Roll Factory – 135-15 40th Road, (929) 300-7499
New Asian Food (Indian) – 140-13 Cherry Avenue, (718) 359-7148
OK Lah! – 136-17 39th Avenue, (917) 628-0180
PappaRich (Malaysian) – 39-16 Prince Street, (718) 888-9307
Queens Botanical Garden – 43-50 Main Street (Pedestrian entrance), 42-80 Crommelin Street, (Parking) (718) 886-3800
Queens Historical Society – 143-35 37th Avenue; Hours: Tuesdays, Saturdays, Sundays, 2:30pm-4:30pm
Sansookapsan (Korean) – 38-13 Union Street, (718) 445-1165
Sheraton (Restaurant) – 135-20 39th Avenue, (718) 460-6666
SSNY Designer Sample Sale – 38-10 138th Street, (929) 999-7769
The Dolar Shop (Hot Pot)- 36-36 Prince Street, First Floor, (718) 358-7777
TOUS les JOURS – 39-16 Prince Street, (718) 888- 1992
Voelker Orth Museum – 149-19 38th Avenue, Hours: Tuesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, 1-4 p.m
You Garden Dumpling House – 135-33 40th Road, (718) 886-2286