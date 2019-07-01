PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Some brave and quick-thinking neighbors foiled a home burglary over the weekend.

The residents of Gladysz Way in Port Jefferson told CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff they all know one another and all look out for each other.

So on Sunday when they saw a man, a stranger, scaling the back wall of a home in the community, they called 911. Police choppers and patrol cars descended on the block, but no one was found.

Then, hours later, alert neighbors said they saw something else very suspicious, a taxi in the driveway of a home where they knew the homeowners were away. Then they said they saw a man carrying a safe out of the house.

They then sprang into action. They told the taxi driver not to move, and then three of them tackled the would-be burglar, identified by police as 33-year-old Frank Beinlich, holding him until police arrived and made the arrest.

Homeowner Frank Oliveto said he is extremely grateful for his neighbors’ heroics.

“It’s pretty impressive. They are a great bunch of neighbors for looking out for us,” Oliveto said. “So we really appreciate it. And we’re just glad no one got hurt in the process because I wouldn’t want that.

One of the neighbors who apprehended the suspect is a retired police officer.

The good Samaritans told Gusoff they would hope others would do the same for them.