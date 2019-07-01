Comments
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Several beaches in Suffolk County are closed to bathing due to bacteria in the water.
County health officials say excess bacteria has been detected at the following beaches:
- Old Field Beach Club in Oldfield
- Crab Meadow Beach in Northport
- Amityville Village Beach
- Tanner Park Beach in Copiague
- Sayville Marina Park Beach
- Lake Ronkonkoma Beach
The beaches will reopen when bacteria subsides to acceptable levels.
Dr. James Tomarken, the Suffolk County commissioner of health, says bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can cause gastrointestinal illness, eye infections, ear infections, nose infections and throat infections.
For the latest information on affected beaches, you can call the bathing beach hotline at (631) 852-5822 or the health department’s office of ecology at (631) 852-5760.