HUNTERDON COUNTY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The year’s first human case of West Nile virus has been diagnosed in New Jersey.
The state’s health department said the man lives in Hunterdon County and was hospitalized on June 21 after exhibiting flu-like symptoms.
He is now recovering at home.
Health officials said the diagnosis is a reminder to use bug repellent this summer to keep disease-carrying mosquitoes away.
“Controlling New Jersey’s mosquito population is a major part of protecting our public health,” said DEP Commissioner Catherine R. McCabe.
“Dumping out standing water on your property goes a long way toward reducing mosquito bites by limiting where they grow. Anywhere that collects water can breed mosquitoes, so checking flower pots, pet food and water dishes, birdbaths, swimming pool covers, and other places can reduce the risk of mosquito bites and the illnesses they can carry.”