JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – At least two people were hurt in a police-involved shooting late Monday night in Jersey City.

Witnesses said the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Randolph Avenue near McDougal Street.

Police confirmed there was some type of shooting but have not released any other details.

A friend of a teenage victim told CBS2 he was playing with fireworks when he was shot. The friend was not at the scene at the time.

“My friend was having a good time, shooting Roman Candles, and the cop shot him,” said the friend. “This violence has to stop. It’s bad enough in this community, there’s a lot of stuff going on, but it’s really got to stop.”

Officers could be seen collecting evidence and interviewing neighbors as firefighters poured bleach over the blood on the street.

The victims’ names and conditions have not been released. It’s still unclear what led up to the shooting.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.