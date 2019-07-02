CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – For the first time, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation has built a home for a Vietnam War veteran.

U.S. Marine Sgt. Michael Sulsona got choked up as he went inside his new house on Staten Island.

U.S. Marine Sgt. Michael Sulsona entering his new smart home. (Credit: CBS2)

The smart-home was custom built in the New Dorp section. The hallways are wide enough for the veteran’s wheelchair, while lights, blinds, and room temperatures are controlled by Sulsona through a tablet.

There’s even an elevator for access to the second floor.

Sgt. Sulsona was 19 years-old when he stepped on a landmine in 1971 and had to have both legs amputated below the knee.

U.S. Marine Sgt. Michael Sulsona (Credit: CBS2)

He said the modified house will make a difference in his life.

“The Siller Foundation board opened up the doors for U.S. Vietnam veterans you know. It is a game-changer,” the veteran explained.

Sulsona received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Valor in Vietnam. He’s become a playwright, actor, and a Tunnel to Towers ambassador since then.

