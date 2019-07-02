NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – For the first time, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation has built a home for a Vietnam War veteran.

U.S. Marine Sgt. Michael Sulsona got choked up as he went inside his new house on Staten Island.

The smart-home was custom built in the New Dorp section. The hallways are wide enough for the veteran’s wheelchair, while lights, blinds, and room temperatures are controlled by Sulsona through a tablet.

There’s even an elevator for access to the second floor.

Sgt. Sulsona was 19 years-old when he stepped on a landmine in 1971 and had to have both legs amputated below the knee.

He said the modified house will make a difference in his life.

“The Siller Foundation board opened up the doors for U.S. Vietnam veterans you know. It is a game-changer,” the veteran explained.

Sulsona received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Valor in Vietnam. He’s become a playwright, actor, and a Tunnel to Towers ambassador since then.