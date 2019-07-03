



— The director and teachers at a Long Island daycare were being lauded by police Wednesday after they kept children safe during a potentially explosive situation.

On Tuesday afternoon, seven young children from the Learn & Play daycare center were subjected to ear-splitting cursing and frightening obscenities from an enraged homeless man described as “out of control,” parents said.

“[It’s] concerning because they are young kids and it’s terrifying to them,” parent Destiny Bates said. “Schools need to be on higher alert as to who is around our facility.”

“This is absolutely absurd. I have a daughter. She’s 5. That’s not acceptable,” Tristan Bryan added.

Merchant Blake Xavier heard the commotion.

“Kids shouting and some banging was going on,” Xavier said.

Motive unknown, police said 40-year-old Kevin Johnson targeted his anger at the children and their teachers, who quickly ushered the kids safely inside the center, locking it.

However, witnesses said Johnson pulled at the door, grabbed an orange construction cone and attempted to smash the front window of the center to gain entry.

Police from the nearby 1st Precinct in Baldwin responded immediately. It was one of several 911 calls regarding homeless aggression in the past week.

“They are mental, I would say,” Xavier said. “They come, they show their anger for no reason. They throw stuff. It happens all the time.”

“Me and you are in danger. They bother us, too, not only the kids,” grandmother Deedee Jones added.

Parents said homeless individuals gather at the train station and walk down Grand Avenue, where the daycare is located.

“I am concerned and a little surprised just because there is a pretty heavy police presence toward the train station to prevent such incidents from happening,” parent Jori O’Neale said.

The suspect is being held on bond on burglary and endangerment charges. The judge ordered him to undergo a psychological examination.