CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – An 800-pound great white shark appears to be swimming around the Jersey Shore just in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The biology group Ocearch, which tags sharks and tracks their movement, tweeted Wednesday that the shark named Miss May will be celebrating the holiday off the coast of Cape May.

According to their data, the shark has been cruising back and forth about 10 miles off Cape May’s shoreline this week.

Miss May was tagged back in February in Florida and was spotted off the North Carolina coast in June.

The giant shark even has her own Twitter account now, letting beach goers in New Jersey know she’s nearby.

A group of Toms River fishermen already had a close call with a shark last month when another great white ripped their chum bag right off their ship.

