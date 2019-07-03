



An 800-pound great white shark appears to be swimming around the Jersey Shore just in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The biology group Ocearch, which tags sharks and tracks their movement, tweeted Wednesday that the shark named Miss May will be celebrating the holiday off the coast of Cape May.

So it appears @MissMay_Shark plans to spend the #4thofJuly off the Jersey Shore. It’s not really an unusual place for her to be at all, she’s just making her way north. The bigger question is whether she’s headed to Cape Cod or Canada. pic.twitter.com/dIHfCcF8T4 — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) July 3, 2019

According to their data, the shark has been cruising back and forth about 10 miles off Cape May’s shoreline this week.

Miss May was tagged back in February in Florida and was spotted off the North Carolina coast in June.

The giant shark even has her own Twitter account now, letting beach goers in New Jersey know she’s nearby.

A group of Toms River fishermen already had a close call with a shark last month when another great white ripped their chum bag right off their ship.