TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police on Long Island are investigating an attempted abduction in Uniondale.

Authorities said a 13-year-old girl was on her way home from Lawrence Road Middle School around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday when she noticed someone following her.

School administrator Dr. Andrea Silverstein told CBS2’s Marc Liverman the girl had finished summer classes and left campus.

“It’s a very scary situation,” she said.

As the girl turned onto Adams Street, a man allegedly chased after her, grabbed her from behind and put his hand over her mouth.

Police said she managed to break free, but the suspect grabbed her again and tried to drag her between two parked cars. She fought back and ran into her house.

“She was able to escape and, thankfully, was unharmed,” said Silverstein.

The man, described as 5 feet 5 inches tall with a thin build, took off toward Nassau Road. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with the letters “NYC” and “AERO” on the front and camouflage pants.

Until he is caught, Silverstein asks both parents and students to be extra vigilant.

“Nassau County has increased patrols, as well as Hempstead PD and the district security. We have additional officers, we’re on heightened vigilance,” she said. “We encourage our students to walk home with somebody. We sent out a call to every student in the district reminding parents to make sure students don’t have earbuds or anything that would distract them from being mindful of their surroundings.”

Anyone with information about the attempted kidnapping is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or 911. All callers will remain anonymous.