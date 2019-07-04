NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two people were injured when a man opened fire Saturday on a Brooklyn street.
Now, police are searching for the gunman.
The shooting happened around 5:45 a.m. on Avenue N between Canarsie Road and East 94th Street in Canarsie.
Police said the suspect fired several shots at a vehicle, hitting the 30-year-old male driver multiple times in the leg and the 28-year-old female passenger in the left shoulder.
Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police released surveillance photos of a man wanted for questioning in the case. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue pants and white Yeezy sneakers.
Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.