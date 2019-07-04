



Coney Island is the place to be this Fourth of July , with plenty for the entire family to enjoy.

Enjoy the games and iconic rides, take a stroll on the boardwalk or set up shop in the sand. There’s no shortage of fun or sun.

The stage is set for the Nathan’s hot dog eating contest in Coney Island! Happy 4th everyone! 🇺🇸☀️🌭 pic.twitter.com/pUfgeDcDfp — Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) July 4, 2019

“I have the summer off and I’m about to have a baby, so I just want to kick up my feet, relax and eat a lot of ice cream,” beach goer Adashima Oyo said Wednesday.

“Maybe I might come to Coney Island for the hot dog challenge,” said 8-year-old Rafiatou Diallo.

There will be ice cream and hot dogs – a lot of them. Today is the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

The contestants are weighed in and ready to go. Joey Chestnut holds the men’s world record with 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Miki Sudo, the reigning five-time women’s champ, ate 37 last year.

“I typically eat two meats at once, and then while I’m chewing or swallowing, I’ll dunk the bun in warm Crystal Light,” she told CBSN New York.

While some prefer the daytime fun, the Bello family visiting from Israel said they can’t wait for the classic nighttime spectacular.

“We’re definitely going to try and catch the fireworks, definitely,” said Sharon Bello.

The hot dog eating contest gets underway at 11 a.m. and the fireworks are set to start around 9:30 p.m.