



CBS2’s Meg Baker spoke with beach goers in Manasquan, as they unpacked chairs, umbrellas and coolers for a day of fun in the sun.

“I’m off all next week, because it’s Fourth of July, so my vacation has just started,” Mary Biro said.

It’s a scorcher outside, so a refreshing dip in the ocean was a must. Lifeguards were on high alert, keeping an eye on the water and the large crowds.

“It’s a safe day to be in the water. No rip currents, no sea life. We have a lot of people in right now,” said lifeguard John Shea.

Many people also took a moment to remember why they had the day off.

“Fourth of July means to me a celebration of the country’s birthday, the greatest country in the world. It means family and barbecue and good times and the people that you love,” John Bukowiec said.

“We’ve got a few veterans in the family, so independence and celebrating those who have served and are serving,” said Emmett Walling.

Most people said they have tomorrow off too and plan to stay down the shore through the weekend.

So you can expect the beaches to be just as crowded.

According to New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection, several of the state’s beaches were filled to capacity by noontime. For the latest updates, click here.