



The weather looks good and the excitement is building for Thursday night’s 43rd annual Macy’s fireworks spectacular.

Millions of people are expected to watch the display and that means security is being elevated along the east side of Manhattan.

Millions of spectators are expected to fill in along the FDR and Brooklyn Bridge Park across the river to save their spots for the big show.

The 25-minute Macy’s fireworks show kicks off at 9:25 p.m. and will be launched from more than 100 positions on the Brooklyn Bridge and four barges positioned along the East River.

This year’s theme is American cinema. The music accompanying the fireworks will be a medley of scores from some of our country’s most beloved classics like “Star Wars” and “The Wizard of Oz.”

“Fireworks are emotional. Music is emotional. We wanted big sound to complement the fireworks… I want everyone to feel a sense of pride and be happy to celebrate here with us,” Susan Tercero, executive producer of the Macy’s Fireworks Show said.

Thousands of uniformed and plain-clothes police officers will also patrol the public viewing areas.

New this year, two NYPD drones will be keeping an eye over crowds as nearby officers monitor the feeds in real time on their cell phones.

Police are reminding anyone planning to watch from the FDR Drive to plan for the heat.

“Unfortunately there are no restrooms up on the highway. There is very little to no shade up on the highway, so we do ask that you be hydrated, or you should be hydrated when you come up to the drive,” Deputy Chief James Kehoe said.

The NYPD added there is no credible threat to public safety.

For the best views you’ll want to head south of the Brooklyn Bridge to the lower part of the East River.