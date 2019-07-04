4th Of JulyWhere To Watch Fireworks, Street Closures & More
YONKERS, N.Y.

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A 9/11 therapy dog has gone missing, leaving a Yonkers family in a desperate search to find him.

Paulina and Dermot McVann say Rocky was scared by fireworks Wednesday night and ran away from their yard near McLean Avenue.

Missing 9/11 therapy dog, Rocky, who ran away from his home on July 3, 2019. (Credit: CBS2)

One of the owners was a first responder during the Sept. 11 terror attacks who worked at Ground Zero. Rocky now serves as their support dog.

If you see Rocky or have information about where he may be, the family is asking for you to call 914-888-4060.

