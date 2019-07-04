4th Of JulyWhere To Watch Fireworks, Street Closures & More
Today is going to be hot and humid, as is expected for this time of year, but mostly dry for those of us in the city. Temps in the high 80s under sunny skies.

A couple clouds roll in during the evening, but nothing that will affect the enjoyment of fireworks. There is a chance for a shower or two south and west of the city in the afternoon.

Evening temps will be in the mid to low 70s under partly cloudy skies. All in all, it’s going to be a great day for all of the outdoor festivities!

